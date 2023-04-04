Porsche Water-Cooled Turbos 1979-2019 (Johnny Tipler)

The first water-cooled Porsche Turbos were launched in 1979, evolving through Turbo variants of the front-engined 924, 944 and 968. With the new Millennium came the first of the water-cooled rear-engined 922 Turbos, and from 2017 turbos have been applied to the mid engined Boxster and Cayman models. Johnny Tipler describes the progression of these popular cars from their introduction to the present day. Included are interviews with Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Walter Rohrl, Allan McNish, Jorg Bergmeister and Hans-Joachim Stuck. Full development and design history for all seven models is given along with specification tables and detailed motorsport achievements.