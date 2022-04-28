Lamborghini, 50 anni di fascino e passione (Daniele Buzzonetti, Italian & English text)

Italian Text with an English Index translation.

Lamborghini has always produced emotions that are reflected in the pages of this volume according to a partially chronological order.

The book opens with the latest successful events, exploring the technological leadership of the Brand, which is famous for its V12 and V10 engines (the key to the outstanding performance of the current Aventador and Huracán), but also for its new departments for processing of carbon fibres.

This investment has enabled Lamborghini to become a leader in series production and to stand out for this sophisticated and complex industrial process.

From the preface by Daniel Buzzonetti)