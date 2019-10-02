Alfa Romeo Spider 105 Series - The Complete Story

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785006494
UPC:
9781785006494
MPN:
9781785006494
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Alfa Romeo Spider 105 Series - The Complete Story (9781785006494)
  • Alfa Romeo Spider 105 Series - The Complete Story (9781785006494)
$89.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

ISBN: 9781785006494
PUBLISHED: 02/10/2019
PAGES: 192
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 255 colour and 58 black & white photographs

The Alfa Romeo 105 series Spider is one of the most admired drop-head sports cars to come out of Italy. Launched in 1966, its radical new look was not immediately welcomed. As prospective buyers gradually warmed to the model, enhancements were introduced including more powerful engines and higher-spec body and interior fittings. Despite its inauspicious start, production of this much-admired car lasted for twenty-seven years, finally stopping in 1993. Jim Talbott and Andrew Brown pay homage to the 105/115 series Alfa Spider.

With over 330 photographs, many specially commissioned, this new book:

  • Describes the Alfa Romeo company history including its philosophy of incorporating driver appeal into all of its products, resulting in some of the most desirable vehicles of their age
  • Details the evolution of the 105/115 series through four distinct body styles, together with the many sub-variations and foreign market types
  • Lists the technical design specifications and every major version of the Spider
  • Discusses the issues and challenges of finding and owning a classic Spider
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Alfa Romeo Spider: The Complete Story Alfa Romeo Spider: The Complete Story

Alfa Romeo Spider - The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
By: John Tipler . While the Italian motor industry produces many fine saloons, it is their glamorous sports cars that grab the attention. Few cars illustrate this point better than the Alfa Romeo...
Out of stock
Alfa Romeo Spider 1966 - 1990 Alfa Romeo Spider 1966 - 1990

Alfa Romeo Spider 1966 - 1990 Road Tests

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . When the Alfa Spider was introduced to the UK in 1966, there were many rival sportscars. Twenty-four years later the Spider was still in production. Starting with a 1600...
Alfa Romeo Spider Gold Portfolio 1966 - 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Gold Portfolio 1966 - 1991
Add to Cart

Alfa Romeo Spider Gold Portfolio 1966 - 1991

Brooklands Books

$89.95
By: Brooklands Books . When the Alfa Spider was introduced to the UK in 1966 there were many rival sportscars. Twenty-four years later the Spider was still in production. Starting with a 1600 engine...
Out of stock
Alfa Romeo Spider (Patrick Dasse) (9783871661266)

Alfa Romeo Spider (Patrick Dasse)

Dingwort-verlag

$220.00
Hardcover book, published in 2018, 312 pages, ISBN: 9783871661266 This book is exclusively about some models of the Spider of the Tipo 105. On 312 pages, the following models of this type,...