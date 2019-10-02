Alfa Romeo Spider 105 Series - The Complete Story

Description
ISBN: 9781785006494
PUBLISHED: 02/10/2019
PAGES: 192
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 255 colour and 58 black & white photographs
The Alfa Romeo 105 series Spider is one of the most admired drop-head sports cars to come out of Italy. Launched in 1966, its radical new look was not immediately welcomed. As prospective buyers gradually warmed to the model, enhancements were introduced including more powerful engines and higher-spec body and interior fittings. Despite its inauspicious start, production of this much-admired car lasted for twenty-seven years, finally stopping in 1993. Jim Talbott and Andrew Brown pay homage to the 105/115 series Alfa Spider.
With over 330 photographs, many specially commissioned, this new book:
- Describes the Alfa Romeo company history including its philosophy of incorporating driver appeal into all of its products, resulting in some of the most desirable vehicles of their age
- Details the evolution of the 105/115 series through four distinct body styles, together with the many sub-variations and foreign market types
- Lists the technical design specifications and every major version of the Spider
- Discusses the issues and challenges of finding and owning a classic Spider