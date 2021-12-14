American Road Racing: The 1930s (Joel E. Finn)

Road racing in the United States was born in the early 1930s with the founding of the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). By the late 1930s the crude, home built jalopies racing on back yard dirt tracks, had given way to events that featured some of the finest examples of European thoroughbred automobiles racing on public streets and roads across America. Packed with more than 600 rare period photographs and illustrations, this tome by historian, author and racer Joel Finn is based largely on original documents from the archives of the Automobile Racing Club of America and lengthy interviews with its members and active participants in the sport.

With more than 600 rare period photographs and illustrations, 400pp, large format, and hard-bound cover, this is Joel Finn’s acclaimed history of road racing in the United States during the 1930s.