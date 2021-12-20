Bridgehampton Racing: From the Streets to the Bridge (Joel E. Finn)

The drama of the racing at Bridgehampton unfolds in this comprehensive account.

Long Island has a rich tradition of hosting road racing and in this comprehensive account, the drama of the racing at Bridgehampton unfolds. Here for the first time are the behind-the-scenes stories about the struggles to establish the street races and the difficulties in creating the permanent circuit and then keeping it alive. Accounts of the lap-by-lap contests of daring driving and technical achievement bring the reader to the edge of the pit wall as the competitors roar by. Illustrated with 540 rare historic photographs and more than 50 charts of important race results.