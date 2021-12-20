Bridgehampton Racing: From the Streets to the Bridge (Joel E. Finn)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780964776913
UPC:
9780964776913
MPN:
9780964776913
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Bridgehampton Racing: From the Streets to the Bridge (Joel E. Finn) (9780964776913)
  • Bridgehampton Racing: From the Streets to the Bridge (Joel E. Finn) (9780964776913)
  • Bridgehampton Racing: From the Streets to the Bridge (Joel E. Finn) (9780964776913)
  • Bridgehampton Racing: From the Streets to the Bridge (Joel E. Finn) (9780964776913)
$130.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The drama of the racing at Bridgehampton unfolds in this comprehensive account.

Long Island has a rich tradition of hosting road racing and in this comprehensive account, the drama of the racing at Bridgehampton unfolds. Here for the first time are the behind-the-scenes stories about the struggles to establish the street races and the difficulties in creating the permanent circuit and then keeping it alive. Accounts of the lap-by-lap contests of daring driving and technical achievement bring the reader to the edge of the pit wall as the competitors roar by. Illustrated with 540 rare historic photographs and more than 50 charts of important race results.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Joel E. Finn
Book Title:
Bridgehampton Racing: From the Streets to the Bridge
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2004
Pages:
328
View AllClose

Related Products

Ferrari Testa Rossa V-12 - Joel E. Finn (1979)
Add to Cart

Ferrari Testa Rossa V-12 - Joel E. Finn (1979)

The Newport Press

$195.00
Author: Joel E. Finn, Hardbound, 250 Pagesn ISBN: 9780930880033, First Edition, 1979 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** In 1958 Enzo Ferrari revolutionized sports-car racing with the...
American Road Racing: The 1930s (Joel E. Finn) (9780964776906) American Road Racing: The 1930s (Joel E. Finn) (9780964776906)
Add to Cart

American Road Racing: The 1930s (Joel E. Finn)

Racemaker Press

$140.00
Road racing in the United States was born in the early 1930s with the founding of the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). By the late 1930s the crude, home built jalopies racing on back yard...