The 1912 Milwaukee Races - Vanderbilt Cup and Grand Prize (Joel E. Finn)

Description

Award-winning author and automotive historian Joel E. Finn, renowned for his expertise on American Road Racing, has provided the first published in-depth analysis of the country’s largest sporting event of 1912: The Vanderbilt Cup and Grand Prize Races, a pivotal moment in American racing. Celebrating the centennial anniversary of the events, this new 213-page hard cover book is presented in large format, to showcase the 200+ color and b&w images and result charts.

Author:
Joel E. Finn
Book Title:
The 1912 Milwaukee Races - Vanderbilt Cup and Grand Prize
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2012
Pages:
213
