An American Racer - Bobby Marshman and the Indianapolis 500 (Michael Argetsinger)

Description
Michael Argetsinger’s new biography of Bobby Marshman
In a fine narrative of Marshman’s meteoric rise to the top of American championship racing, author Argetsinger captures the amazing career of one of America’s greatest talents behind the wheel, whose life was sadly cut short by a tragic testing accident at Phoenix in November of 1964.
Additional Information
Author:
Michael Argetsinger
Book Title:
An American Racer - Bobby Marshman and the Indianapolis 500
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
327