An American Racer - Bobby Marshman and the Indianapolis 500 (Michael Argetsinger)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780999875414
UPC:
9780999875414
MPN:
9782702211014
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$185.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Michael Argetsinger’s new biography of Bobby Marshman

In a fine narrative of Marshman’s meteoric rise to the top of American championship racing, author Argetsinger captures the amazing career of one of America’s greatest talents behind the wheel, whose life was sadly cut short by a tragic testing accident at Phoenix in November of 1964.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Michael Argetsinger
Book Title:
An American Racer - Bobby Marshman and the Indianapolis 500
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
327
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Grand Prix Motorcycle Racers: The American Heroes Grand Prix Motorcycle Racers: The American Heroes

Grand Prix Motorcycle Racers - The American Heroes

Motorbooks

$89.99
By: Norm Dewitt . Description THIS IS THE STORY OF THE AMERICAN RIDERS WHO CONQUERED THE WORLD. In the 16 seasons from 1978 to 1993, Americans would win the 500cc world championship 13 times,...
Road Racer - It's in My Blood (Michael Dunlop) Road Racer - It's in My Blood (Michael Dunlop)
Add to Cart

Road Racer - It's in My Blood (Michael Dunlop)

Michael O'Mara Books Limited

$49.95
Author: Michael Dunlop, ISBN: 9781782437796, harcover, 287 pages Michael Dunlop was born to ride a motorcycle. The fastest man on two wheels, with a reputation as the wild man of the road, Michael...