Description
Fully updated, with new pictures and loads of new information.
Apex, the original book of the Imp, has been completely reworked by David & Peter Henshaw. Telling the full story from the first prototype in 1955, to the end of Imp production, and what’s happened since
New 2023 Edition includes:
- New chapter – the Imp since the 1970s
- 89 black & white photos, plus 145 in colour, mostly new
- Rare Prototypes – Gillie, Asp, Swallow etc
- Imp Club celebrations of 40th, 50th & 60th Anniversaries
- Racing, Spares, BMW Conversion
- Plus the full Imp story: Slug to Apex; the Linwood story; Mk1; Mk2; all the variants; Mk3 to the end
Additional Information
Book Title:
Apex - The Inside Story of the Hillman Imp
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
233
Author:
Peter & David Henshaw
