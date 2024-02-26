Apex - The Inside Story of the Hillman Imp

Description

Fully updated, with new pictures and loads of new information.
 
Apex, the original book of the Imp, has been completely reworked by David & Peter Henshaw. Telling the full story from the first prototype in 1955, to the end of Imp production, and what’s happened since
 
New 2023 Edition includes:
  • New chapter – the Imp since the 1970s
  • 89 black & white photos, plus 145 in colour, mostly new
  • Rare Prototypes  – Gillie, Asp, Swallow etc
  • Imp Club celebrations of 40th, 50th & 60th Anniversaries
  • Racing, Spares, BMW Conversion
  • Plus the full Imp story: Slug to Apex; the Linwood story; Mk1; Mk2; all the variants; Mk3 to the end
Book Title:
Apex - The Inside Story of the Hillman Imp
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
233
Author:
Peter & David Henshaw
