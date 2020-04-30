Allard: The Inside Story (Tom Lush)

Author: Tom Lush, Hardcover, 207 Pages, ISBN: 9780900549304, First Edition, 1977**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

A complete account of Sydney Allard's career, from amateur trials driver to internationally known racing and rally driver, from builder of hand-made Specials to manufacturer of specialist sports and touring cars which have since become collectors' items. Every model, from the early J1 to the Palm Beach Mk II, is described, along with the Company's little-known involvements. A complete record of every car produced, with chassis number, date of delivery and destination, is included amongst the Appendices, together with records of the pre-war Specials, post-war production and sales figures, model by model, and their years of manufacture.