Audi A4 (B6, B7) Repair Manual: 2002-2008

The Audi A4 Service Manual: 2002-2008 contains in-depth maintenance, service and repair information for Audi A4 models from 2002 to 2008 built on the B6 or B7 platforms. Service to Audi owners is of top priority to Audi and has always included the continuing development and introduction of new and expanded services. Whether youre a professional or a do-it-yourself Audi owner, this manual will help you understand, care for and repair your Audi.

Click here to view an excerpt procedure from the maintenance section of this Audi manual.

Though the do-it-yourself Audi owner will find this manual indispensable as a source of the same detailed maintenance and repair information available at an authorized Audi dealer, the Audi owner who has no intention of working on his or her car will find that reading and owning this manual will make it possible to discuss repairs more intelligently with a professional technician.

Engines:

1.8L turbo gasoline (engine code: AMB)

2.0L turbo FSI gasoline (engine codes: BGP, BWT)

3.0L gasoline (engine codes: AVK, BGN)

3.2L gasoline (engine codes: BKH)

Transmissions:

5-speed Manual (transmission codes: 012, 01W, 01A)

6-speed Manual (transmission codes: 01E, 01X, 02X)

5-speed Automatic (transmission code: 01V)

6-speed Automatic (transmission code: 09L)

CVT (transmission code: 01J)

Technical features:

Covers Audi A4 Sedan, A4 Avant (station wagon) and A4 Cabriolet models including quattro versions. (Does not cover S4 or RS4 sport models.)

Audi A4 product familiarization section in full color, highlighting technical features, year-to-year changes and application information.

Maintenance procedures from routine oil changes to brake pad and rotor inspection and replacement.

Engine and cylinder head service, including timing belt and brake booster vacuum pump replacement.

Component testing, removal and installation for engine lubrication, cooling, turbocharger and exhaust systems.

Fuel supply system service, including fuel pump delivery volume test, EVAP system component locations and electronic power control (EPC).

Fuel injection and ignition system component identification and technical data, including intake manifold removal and installation.

Drivetrain maintenance, troubleshooting, adjustment and repair, including hydraulic clutch, gearshift linkage and axles.

Repair information for ABS brake systems.

Suspension component replacement, including struts, stabilizer bar, multi-link elements and wheel bearings.

Body adjustment and repairs, including doors, fenders, front radiator support, dashboard, sunroof and seats.

Heating and air-conditioning repair, including A/C component replacement such as evaporator housing.

Includes factory wiring diagrams, component locations and a general explanation of electrical circuitry.

Audi OBD II diagnostic trouble code section, including SAE and manufacturer defined P-codes.

Additional technical content

For additional technical content for B6 and B7 platform Audi models including maintenance schedules, supplemental text and technical videos, visit the online technical library by clicking below.

Online Technical Library

Audi A4 2002-2008 (b6, b7 platforms)