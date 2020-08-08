Audi Quattro Rally Car 1980 - 1987 (Includes Group 4 & Group B rally cars) Enthusiats' Manual

The original rally Quattro debuted in 1980, and was very much based on the road-car versions of the car, but with a highly tuned 300bhp engine. In 1981, Audi Quattro works driver Michele Mouton became the first woman to win a World Championship rally. The Quattro won the Manufacturers’ Championship for Audi in 1982 and 1984, and the Drivers’ Championship in 1983 and 1984, with Hannu Mikkola and Stig Blomqvist respectively, while Michele Mouton finished second in the Drivers’ Championship in 1982.

The unmistakable sound of the five-cylinder turbo-engined Quattro in action in the forests is still embedded in the memory banks of many rally fans today, and can still be experienced at events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed and historic rallies.

This book looks in detail under the skin of the various evolutions of the rally Quattro from the production-based cars of 1981 to the 550 bhp monsters of 1986 and it explores the passion for owning, restoring, rebuilding and driving the cars today. The book is illustrated with period images from Reinhard Klein, the doyen of rally photographers, together with archive material provided by Audi and new pictures of preserved examples of the cars today, their key components and their restoration.

The text features new in-depth interviews with many of the drivers and engineers involved with the cars in period and today, including Michele Mouton, John Buffum, Sarel van der Merwe, Malcolm Wilson, Andy Dawson, Fred Gallagher, Phil Short, David Ingram and Jari-Matti Latvala, plus additional comment from Audi personnel including Walter Treser and Roland Gumpert, and drivers including Hannu Mikkola, Stig Blomqvist and Walter Röhrl.

A fascinating insight into this formidable car, and essential reading for Quattro enthusiasts and rally fans.

Author: Nick Garton has worked in very major motorsport championship except NASCAR and IndyCar over the past 20 years as a journalist, author, championship manager and PR person. He has had a number of books published including Haynes Ferrari 312T Manual and Porsche 956/962 Manual.

More Details

Part number: H6250

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm

# of pages: 168

ISBN-13: 9781785212505

ISBN-10: 1785212508

Language: English

Author(s): Nick Garton