Aussie Classic Car Finds - Holdens, Fords, Chryslers, More...

Every enthusiast dreams of unearthing a classic car - what Americans call barn finds. In Australia we find them in sheds, garages, carports and paddocks.

Aussie Classic Car Finds uncovers automotive treasure from across the nation. Holdens, Fords, Chryslers and more. These sleeping beauties are often derelict, rare and valuable. Each discovery also unlocks a unique human interest story. Consequently, these dream machines are of great interest to petrolheads despite their poor condition.

For many, a barn find is the Holy Grail of classic car ownership.

