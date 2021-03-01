Automobile Year 2020 - 2021 (No. 68) French Edition

isbn: 9791028304461- L'Annee Automobile 2020 - 2021(Automobile Year ), French Language, Hardcover

Etai Editions bestseller: 2,500 copies sold each year. Retrospective of the year, deciphered, analyzed (magazine topics) and illustrated on all the highlights of the automotive sector in 3 major themes: Industry, Sport and Culture. Collaboration with leading designers from the automotive press (L'Équipe, Le Figaro automobile, Le Monde, Autosport…). News 2020: the pandemic and its repercussions on all areas of the automobile. The editorial team, under the coordination of Serge BELLU, calls on a wide range of skills, with the best international specialists. The specificity of The Automobile Year is based on this personal perspective, on the quality of the analyzes, on a quality of writing and image which becomes precious and exceptional on the fringes of information accelerated by television and the Internet.