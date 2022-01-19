Description
isbn: 9791028305086- L'Annee Automobile 2021 - 2022( Automobile Year ), French Language, Hardcover
A panorama of the main novelties
A personal look at concept cars
Thoughts on design trends
A relevant analysis of the sports season
An original look at the cultural role of the automobile
The Automobile Year has cultivated its difference for sixty-nine years and year after year confirms its uniqueness among publications dedicated to the automobile. This book is the only one to present a complete panorama of the events which marked the year on the industrial, sporting, cultural and heritage levels.
Additional Information
|
Condition:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Automobile Year 2021 - 2022 (No. 69) French Edition
|
Language:
|
French
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2022
|
Pages:
|
288
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Product Condition:
|
1000