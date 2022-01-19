Automobile Year 2021 - 2022 (No. 69) French Edition

isbn: 9791028305086- L'Annee Automobile 2021 - 2022( Automobile Year ), French Language, Hardcover

A panorama of the main novelties

A personal look at concept cars

Thoughts on design trends

A relevant analysis of the sports season

An original look at the cultural role of the automobile

The Automobile Year has cultivated its difference for sixty-nine years and year after year confirms its uniqueness among publications dedicated to the automobile. This book is the only one to present a complete panorama of the events which marked the year on the industrial, sporting, cultural and heritage levels.