Automobile Year 2023 - 2024 (No. 71) L'Annee Automobile French Edition

Find the retrospective of the year 2023/2024, deciphered, analyzed and illustrated on all the highlights of the automotive sector, addressing three themes: Industry, Sport and Culture. Since 1953, L'Année Automobile has aspired to highlight the human dimension of the automotive world and to decipher the significant events of the year. A year 2023 rich in emotions due to the numerous anniversaries celebrated and the upheavals to come in the automobile sector.



Authors :

The editorial team, under the coordination of Sylvain REISSER , draws on a broad range of skills, with the best international specialists, such as automotive journalists from L'Équipe , Le Figaro automobile , Le Monde , Autosport , etc.