Automobile Year 2022 - 2023 (No. 70) French Edition

L'Annee Automobile 2022-2023 (Automobile Year)

Review of the year, decrypted, analyzed and illustrated on all the highlights of the automotive sector. 70th edition! The specificity of L'Année automobile is based on a personal view, on the quality of the analyses, on a quality of writing and image which becomes precious and exceptional on the sidelines of information accelerated by television and the Internet. Summary: Part 1, Industry (economy, production, creation) -Part 2, Motorsport (Single-seater, Endurance, Rallies, Secondary Championships) -Part 3, Culture (automotive and social influences, cult objects)