101 Automotive Jewels Of India - Collector's Edition (Gautam Sen & Makarand Baokar)

A book on the 101 most remarkable, rare and exciting automobiles in India. Within the covers of this book unfolds a journey of discovery of the most unusual, the best preserved and the most archetypical vehicles that survive in the country today. Vehicles that encapsulate the essence of the history of the automobile in India, and its impact on contemporary culture and civilisation. A book that catalogues the most authentic examples of India’s automotive past, as well as a carefully considered selection of historic vehicles that stood out as either interesting, fascinating, or the most beguiling.

Collector's Edition with silver fore edge and enhanced dust jacket



Only 180 copies produced



Page count: 272



Image count: 372



Page size: 29 cm x 23 cm (portrait)



Hardcover with dust jacket

Featured cars include:



Cadillac, including: Cadillac Series 61 4-door Convertible, Cadillac Series 62 Coupe de Ville, Cadillac Series 62 Sedan, Cadillac Series 75 Limousine



Jaguar, including: Jaguar E-Type, Jaguar Mark V 3 ½ Litre Drophead Coupe, Jaguar XK120, Jaguar XK140



Lanchester, including: Lanchester 40HP, Lanchester Straight 8



Lancia, including: Lancia Astura racing special, Lancia Dilambda, Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato, Lancia Lambda



Mercedes-Benz, including: Mercedes-Benz 130, Mercedes-Benz 190SL, Mercedes-Benz 220SEb convertible, Mercedes-Benz 230SL, Mercedes-Benz 24/100/140PS 630K, Mercedes-Benz 300d, Mercedes-Benz 300Sc, Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, Mercedes-Benz 500K, Mercedes-Benz 540K, Mercedes-Benz Nurburg 460



Rolls-Royce, including: Rolls-Royce 20/25HP, Rolls-Royce 25/30HP, Rolls-Royce 40/50HP Silver Ghost, Rolls-Royce Phantom II, Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental, Rolls-Royce Phantom III, Rolls-Royce Phantom V, Rolls-Royce Twenty, Rolls-Royce Wraith