Red Runner

Ayrton Senna (Bernard Asset)

Description

Printed in a limited and numbered run of 1000 copies.

Senna, the legend, the only one! Mentioning his name gives me goose bumps… But then, when Bernard Asset told me he wanted to do the 4th book of his collection about him, I had my doubts… Another book about the legendary Brazilian driver? What hasn’t been done about Senna? I only accepted the challenge because Bernard unveiled some unique pictures, never been seen anywhere. And what about the testimonies? All the people that knew him well had special anecdotes to tell.

So I think we made a very, very special book, and you’ll discover it when you’ll read it. As ever, the book is a limited and numbered edition. It will be printed in September, but you can pre-order it now to benefit from exclusive bonuses:

Handwritten dedication by Bernard Asset
Unique contact sheet signed by Bernard Asset.

144 pages book, English and French language

Printing in quadri HR UV tram 240
Size : 24 x 22 cm
Reinforced cover finish carton 30/10th
Paper Symbol matt 170 g/m², coated shiny lamination
Hardcover: Stitched booklets
Protecting sleeve
Numbered metallic sticker
Numbered picture print by Bernard Asset

