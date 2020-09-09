Ayrton Senna - Portrait of a Racing Legend (Bruce Jones)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787392397
UPC:
9781787392397
MPN:
9781787392397
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Ayrton Senna - Portrait of a Racing Legend (Bruce Jones) (9781787392397)
  • Ayrton Senna - Portrait of a Racing Legend (Bruce Jones) (9781787392397)
  • Ayrton Senna - Portrait of a Racing Legend (Bruce Jones) (9781787392397)
  • Ayrton Senna - Portrait of a Racing Legend (Bruce Jones) (9781787392397)
  • Ayrton Senna - Portrait of a Racing Legend (Bruce Jones) (9781787392397)
$79.95
Frequently bought together:
Select all

Description

Hardcover Book, Published in 2019, 159 pages

Ayrton Senna: Portrait of a Racing Legend, published to mark the 25th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death, is an illustrated retrospective biography of a man who illuminated Formula 1 in a 10-season career that was almost without parallel. He began his F1 career at Lotus, then moved to McLaren in 1988 and he was World Champion three times in his first four years with the team. His move to Williams in 1994 seemed certain to see more wins and world titles, but after two retirements to start the season, a crash at the Tamburello bend during the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola proved to be fatal. The desolation at the news of the deadly crash was felt around the world - and led to major changes in the safety of racing cars and circuits.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Triumph Bonneville Portrait of a Legend Triumph Bonneville Portrait of a Legend

Triumph Bonneville Portrait of a Legend

Haynes

$129.95
By: James Mann, Mick Duckworth . Description This sumptuous book is a celebration of Britain's most famous motorcycle — the Triumph Bonneville. Launched for 1959, the legendary Bonneville...
Out of stock
Ayrton Senna: The Messiah of Motor Racing Ayrton Senna: The Messiah of Motor Racing Back Cover

Ayrton Senna - The Messiah of Motor Racing

$29.95
Author: Richard Craig, ISBN: 9780232529104, 186 pages, paperback, published in 2012 Ayrton Senna is arguably the most famous racing driver there has ever been. He is revered all over the world, with...
Out of stock
Volkswagen Beetle: Portrait Of A Legend - front Volkswagen Beetle: Portrait Of A Legend - back

Volkswagen Beetle - Portrait Of A Legend

Bentley Publishers

$89.95
 Author: Edwin Baaske, Hardbound, 142 pages, ISBN: 9780837601625, 1st English Language Edition, 1997 - A must read for all Volkswagen enthusiasts, the first English translation of a German...
Out of stock
Guy Martin: Portrait Of A Bike Legend - front Guy Martin: Portrait Of A Bike Legend - back

Guy Martin - Portrait Of A Bike Legend

$59.95
Author: Phil Wain, Hardbound, 16 Pages, ISBN: 9781780977300 1st Edition, 2015 TT legend, speed junkie, world record holder, down-to-earth bike hero...Guy Martin is just a normal guy, driven by his...