Ayrton Senna - Through My Eye (Paul - Henri Cahier)

This is an insightful masterpiece that allows the observer to get a rare glimpse inside the life of the racing phenomenon that was Ayrton Senna. Paul-Henri Cahier has done an outstanding job capturing the essence, the emotion and the passion of Ayrton Senna's life during his Formula One career. Stunning photographs and brilliant writing. A beautiful high quality book for those who appreciate fine photography, are motorsport fans, or want to add to their Senna collection. This is a definite must-have.

Publisher: Autosports Marketing Associates Ltd

Number of pages:152

Colour images:105

Binding: HBD

Language: English

Origin: ITA

Published in 2010