Bathurst - Every Car, The Photographic History 1990 - 1999 (Aaron Noonan) (PRE-ORDER)

Please note: This book is available to pre-order. The release date is scheduled for late November 2021.

THE first of an exciting new book series from the V8 Sleuth team, 'Bathurst: Every Car, The Photographic History, 1990-1999' is a must-have for any motorsport fan.

This 256-page hardcover collector’s book brings to life 'The Great Race' in the 1990s and, at its core, includes a photo of every single car to compete in the Bathurst 1000 in the 1990s across the Group A, five-litre V8, Super Touring and V8 Supercar categories.



In addition to the cars that took the start on race day, this book also includes images of those cars that didn’t start the race despite taking part in practice and/or qualifying. Spare ‘test/training’ cars from the early 1990s are also included.



This series of books has been inspired by V8 Sleuth’s sold-out books from previous years documenting every Holden and every Ford to compete in the Bathurst 1000.



In addition to Holden and Ford, a variety of manufacturers take centre stage within the pages of this book focused on the 1990s. BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Audi, Volvo and many more will bring readers many amazing memories of the cars that have tackled Mount Panorama.

Also included in the special publication is:

Information on each car's photo, with driver names, team names, make and model, race times, qualifying times and positions and assorted notes listed for each.

An introduction chapter for each year's race, from the 1990 Tooheys 1000 right through to the 1999 FAI 1000.

A dedicated statistical section breaking down the achievers in the Bathurst 'Great Race' from 1990 to 1999.

As a special bonus, the 1999 Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 500 for Super Tourers is also included in the book alongside the 1000-kilometre races with images of every car from that often over-looked race.



This is a unique Bathurst book that is a must-have for the collection of hardcore and casual motorsport and Bathurst 1000 fans alike.



This book is the first in a new series of publications by the V8 Sleuth team that will focus on the history of the Bathurst 'Great Race' by decade and based upon the 'every car, every race' format.