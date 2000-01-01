Holden At Bathurst - The Cars 1963 - 2017 (Aaron Noonan)

A book by Aaron Noonan,

Book Description: Holden At Bathurst - The Cars: 1963-2017

Product Specifications:

360 Page hardcover book with dust jacket

Size: (W) 300mm X (H) 240mm

Limited Edition with Certificate of Authenticity

Produced by V8 Sleuth’s award-winning author Aaron Noonan

About This Book:

For the first time, the ultimate photographic history of Holden at Bathurst is being published to coincide with this year’s 50th anniversary of the first victory by a Holden in The Great Race at Mount Panorama in 1968.

Never-before-attempted, this 360 page, hardcover, limited edition collector’s book by author Aaron Noonan and publisher V8 Sleuth will include over 1000 photos, featuring every car to have competed in the Bathurst 500/1000 between 1963 and 2017, including non-starting cars, non-qualifiers, spare and test/training cars too.

Hot on the heels of last year’s award-winning, sold-out ‘Holden Racing Team, The Cars 1989-2016’ release by the same author, this book will also be a limited edition release and is bound to again be very popular - so don’t miss out!

The new Holden At Bathurst, The Cars: 1963-2017 book will feature: