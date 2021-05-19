BMW M3 & M4 - The complete history of these ultimate driving machines (Graham Robson)

Description

Hardcover Book, published in 2021, 248 pages

This new edition explores all aspects of the M3's history, including the race and rally successes worldwide, supported by full and detailed specifications for each generation of the model. It expands on the previous edition, to bring the story right up to the present day, with details of all models produced between 2013 and 2020, including the new M4. Developed in the 1980s, the BMW M3 was intended to be the world's most successful racing saloon car. Not only did it achieve that in its very first season of motorsport, but went on the achieve lasting commercial success as a high performance road car. Fully illustrated throughout, with a lavish array of colour photographs and magnificently detailed cutaway drawings of mechanical equipment, this comprehensive and authoritative book is a must for all BMW M3 and M4 enthusiasts.

