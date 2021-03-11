BTCC 2020 Official Season Review (2 Disc) DVD

Pal, Region Code 0 all regions, 458 minutes

You just can’t stop BTCC, it always delivers the goods

What more could you ask for? Even in the face of the worst global pandemic for more than a generation, BTCC delivered a sensational season of racing that saw the title decided in the final round.

Ashley Sutton eventually lifted the victor's laurels, but the real winners were the fans. With professional motorsport across the globe taking a massive hit from COVID-19 the BTCC organisers put on a spectacular show to keep us all entertained.

With nine rounds on the revised calendar, and all of the popular circuits featuring, the motto was definitely "the show must go on!"

And go on it did. Watching the official highlights you'll see the best saloon car racing in the world: always competitive, always thrilling, always racing right on the ragged edge.

Sit back and enjoy nearly eight hours of excitement as Colin Turkington, Ashley Sutton, Dan Cammish, Tom Ingram and more line up for twenty seven top class races. When the lights go out it is every man for himself!

Extras: On-board Qualifying Laps

- Rory Butcher - Ford Focus ST - Brands Hatch GP

- Rory Butcher - Ford Focus ST - Oulton Park

- Ash Sutton - Infiniti Q50 - Knockhill

- Dan Cammish - Honda Civic Type R (FK8) - Thruxton

- Dan Cammish - Honda Civic Type R (FK8) - Silverstone

- Josh Cook - Honda Civic Type R (FK8) - Croft

- Colin Turkington - BMW 330i M Sport - Snetterton

- Tom Ingram - Toyota Corolla - Brands Hatch Indy