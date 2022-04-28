BTCC 2021 Official Season Review (2 Disc) DVD

Pal, Region Code 0 - All Regions

Third time's the charm for Ash Sutton as he made it back-to-back titles for his Laser Tools Racing team and his third overall in a thrilling season-long campaign. The 27-year-old Infiniti driver looked like a champion throughout the 2021 British Touring Car Championship, fending off strong attacks from the likes of Colin Turkington and Josh Cook.

As always with BTCC, every single race of the season is packed with drama, as nine different manufacturers compete for race wins and vital points in the championship title fight. Across the very best race circuits the UK has to offer, BTCC delivers race after race of thrilling action. The official season review is here to bring you all of the best moments from the season in nearly eight hours of high quality action.