BTCC 2022 Official Season Review DVD

$49.95
Description

PAL, REGION CODE 0 All Regions

The British Touring Car Championship once again delivered an unforgettable season that proved competitive from start to finish. Even with just one round to go it could have gone one of four ways, but it was Tom Ingram who clinched the championship away from rivals Sutton, Hill and Turkington following a sensational performance. 

The 2022 season also saw the introduction of some exciting new regulations including the integration of hybrid technology into the cars making the racing extra competitive. The new hybrid systems meant competitors could utilise the technology for up to 15 seconds per lap resulting in some interesting strategic decisions.

Our 2022 Official Review brings the best bits from all 30 races giving you more than 7 hours of edge-of-your-seat BTCC action.

