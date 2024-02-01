BTCC 2023 Review (468 MIns) DVD

PAL, REGION CODE 0, ALL REGIONS

The British Touring Car Championship once again came down to the last weekend in 2023 after a season-long battle between its best drivers.

Despite tough opposition from the likes of Tom Ingram and Jake Hill, the spoils would eventually go to Ash Sutton on the final weekend at Brands Hatch making him the youngest-ever driver to claim four titles.

As always with the BTCC, each race was brimming with all the action a tin-top fan could ask for and we’ve captured the best bits from all thirty races in this official review.

So sit back and enjoy over seven and a half hours of all-out racing as thirty of the UK’s top touring car talents go wheel-to-wheel for the 2023 title.