New Holland

Cars of the 60s - A History of Cars Manufactured and Assembled in Australia during the 1960s

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781760792510
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Cars of the 60s - A History of Cars Manufactured and Assembled in Australia during the 1960s
  • Cars of the 60s - A History of Cars Manufactured and Assembled in Australia during the 1960s
  • Cars of the 60s - A History of Cars Manufactured and Assembled in Australia during the 1960s
  • Cars of the 60s - A History of Cars Manufactured and Assembled in Australia during the 1960s
  • Cars of the 60s - A History of Cars Manufactured and Assembled in Australia during the 1960s
$59.99
Frequently bought together:

Description

Gavin Farmer looks at the history of car manufacturing and assembly in Australia in ‘Cars of the 60s’.

Following the boom times of the fifties, the sixties became a decade of consolidation on the one hand and a series of challenges on the other, some economic and some political. It marked the beginning of a very real challenge from Ford on GM-Holden as well as from Chrysler and several Japanese manufacturers who had quietly entered the Australian market. The decade began with a Federal Government credit squeeze which created difficult times for the whole industry.

The sixties saw the beginnings of Australia’s power wars with the likes of the Ford Falcon GT sedan, Holden Monaro GTS coupe, and the Chrysler Pacer sedan. The big story in Australia in the sixties was the emergence of the compact class of car epitomised by the Holden Torana that evolved out of the dull Vauxhall Viva. By 1968 it had been developed by Australian engineers into a compact six-cylinder car that opened a new market segment missed by its rivals; Ford entered the small car market with a dual attack.

It was also in the Sixties when the Japanese manufacturers really established a foothold in Australia.

In the Sixties Australia lost its innocence and life changed in every way; the “good ol’ days” as they were remembered were gone. Established companies were floundering and failing as they were left behind in the dash to modernise and re-equip old factories—the Germans and the Japanese all had brand new factories full of the latest technology equipment that meant parts could be made faster and cheaper—and so the old order rather quickly changed.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Cars of the 60s A History of Cars Manufactured and Assembled in Australia during the 1960s
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
192
Author:
Gavin Farmer
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Formula 1 Car By Car 1960 - 69 (9781910505182) Formula 1 Car By Car 1960 - 69 (9781910505182) - bnack
Add to Cart

Formula 1 Car By Car 1960 - 69

EVRO Publishing

$129.95
Author: Peter Higham, 300 Pages, ISBN: 9781910505182 , First Published in January 2017 This book, about the 1960s, belongs to a decade-by-decade series covering the entire history of the Formula...
Out of stock
Morris Car Club South Australia (9780949817563)

Morris Car Club South Australia

Morris Car Club, SA

$25.00
Morris Car Club, South Australia, Softbound, 52 Pages, ISBN: 9780949817563 - 1986 Edition - **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**  
Collector Cars of Australia
Add to Cart

Collector Cars of Australia by Ken Stepnell

$69.95
By: Ken Stepnell . Description This rare collection shows the variety of cars in Australia across all makes — from Dodge to Rolls-Royce, Rover to Chevrolet, Toyota to Ford and of course General...