Learn to fully repair and restore Chevrolet’s most popular truck in this long-awaited new restoration guide.

When Chevy released its second-generation C/K pickup trucks, dubbed the “Action Line,” it was apparent that many changes over the previous generation had been employed. Not only did the truck have a simpler, more clean-cut look but this was also the beginning of an era where modern creature comforts that we often take for granted started appearing in the good old Chevy workhorse. Power steering, power brakes, more-powerful engines, a smoother-riding coil rear suspension, automatic transmissions, and independent front suspension all led to what was the most drivable of any Chevy trucks to this point. Back then and today, this generation of Chevy truck is almost universally considered the most popular. Aftermarket parts availability and auction prices support that assertion.

In How to Restore Your Chevy Truck: 1967-1972, veteran author Kevin Whipps shows you how to inspect, assess, and accurately budget your restoration project. You are then taken through each major portion of truck restoration, including the engine, suspension, chassis, bodywork, paint, brakes, steering, transmission, driveline, electrical system, interior, and more. Each section shows practical, real-world repair and restoration in general and step-by-step formats. After all of these years of hard use and exposure to harsh conditions, most of these trucks are in need of some serious work.

Chevy/GMC trucks are extremely popular as stock restorations, fast street trucks, and off-road trucks. But before you can build a specialty truck, you need to have a solid, reliable, restored truck. This book provides the invaluable information and step-by-step instruction to return these trucks to their original glory.