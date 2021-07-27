Classic Australian Motorsport Series One Collection DVD Box Set

Description
This DVD box set showcases Australian motorsport action at its very best from the 1990s and 2000s – from V8 Supercars to 2.0-litre Super Tourers, production cars, sports car racing and more, including some rarities from Ford racing legend Allan Moffat. So sit back and buckle up for the best show in town “Classic Australian Motorsport”.
BHE7684 Sensational Sandown
BHE7697 V8s Under Lights
BHE7723 Moffat Rarities
BHE7881 1992/3/4 Bathurst 12 Hour The Beginning
BHE8155 The Super Touring Years
KAL5434 The 2002 & 2003 Bathurst 24-Hour Race
Approximately 18 hours
DVD
Classic Australian Motorsport Series One Collection