Ford Australia - The Cars and the People That Built Them (paperback)

Authors: Doug Wallace and Michele Cook, paperback, 400 Pages, ISBN: 9781742579214

This book chronicles the 88 years in which Ford built cars in Australia for Australian conditions and interviews many of the people who worked for the company. It constitutes the complete history of Ford production in this country, with many rare images and essential production statistics. The perfect book for every Ford enthusiast, or anyone with an affinity for cars or industrial Australia

On March 31, 1925, US manufacturer Ford announced that Geelong would be the Australian headquarters of its local production. The first Australian-built Ford was a Model T that came off an improvised production line in a disused Geelong woolstore in June 1925, while work started on a factory in the nearby suburb of Norlane.

In 1928 the factory switched to the Model A and was followed by the Ford V8 in 1932. In 1956 the company bought a large tract of land in the northern Melbourne suburb of Broadmeadows, and in July 1961 announced that the new Melbourne factory would become the company headquarters. On the 23 May 2013, Ford announced that its factories in Geelong and Broadmeadows would be closed down in October 2016.

This book chronicles the 88 years in which Ford built cars in Australia for Australian conditions and interviews many of the people who worked for the company. It constitutes the complete history of Ford production in this country, with many rare images and essential production statistics. The perfect book for every Ford enthusiast, or anyone with an affinity for cars or industrial Australia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Wallace worked in the plastic industry for twelve years before joining Ford Motor Company as an engineer tasked with investigating the financial viability of Ford establishing a Plastics Plant. Michele Cook worked for Trans Australian Airlines and Kodak before joining Ford in 1987 as a senior Systems Analyst, gaining extensive experience supporting the sales, manufacturing, product development, purchasing, and finance groups. Michele left Ford in 2007, returning in 2008 to assume control of the Ford Australia company archives, one of four worldwide, the others being in Dearborn, United Kingdom and Germany. The archives acquires and preserves significant company records, including paper, audio-visual and electronic, that document the history of the company, its products, subsidiaries, employees and plants from the 1920’s to the present day.