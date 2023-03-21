Motorbooks

Complete Book of Ford Mustang - Every Model Since 1964-1/2 (Complete Book Series)

Description

This lavishly illustrated, officially licensed reference work walks you through Mustang’s nearly 60 years of continuous production—a rich and varied history nearly unmatched in the automotive world.

Ford’s Mustang is America’s most iconic pony car. According to many, it is the only vehicle that really actually deserves the title “pony car.” From the first six-cylinder Mustang of 1964-1/2 through fire-breathing, world-beating Boss and Shelby versions of the 1960s and early ’70s, to today’s Mustang Mach 1 and Shelby GT500, The Complete Book of Ford Mustang offers an in-depth look at the prototypes and experimental models, the anniversary and pace cars, and the specialty packages for street and competition driving that have made the Mustang an automotive legend for nearly 60 years.

Created in cooperation with Ford and providing extensive details, specifications, and photographic coverage, this book is the ultimate resource on America’s best-loved pony car. Any muscle-car enthusiast, motorsports fan, or car collector will want this book in their collection.

Book Title:
Complete Book of Ford Mustang - Every Model Since 1964-1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
320
Author:
Mike Mueller
