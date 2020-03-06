The Complete Book of Pontiac GTO Every Model Since 1964 (Tom Glatch)

Author: Tom Glatch

Foreword by: Bob Lutz

The Complete Book of Pontiac GTO gives you a year-by-year, model-by-model exploration of the world's first muscle car, all in full color photography, most of which has never been published.

When Pontiac created the original muscle car—the GTO—it reshaped the automotive world like a four-inch piston going through a three-inch cylinder bore.

Everything changed the moment John Zachery DeLorean and his crew of hot-rodding miscreants bolted a big engine into a smaller car and created the 1964 GTO. Make no mistake: DeLorean and his partners in crime were genuine outlaws. The GTO broke so many of General Motors' corporate rules that the people responsible should have been fired.

And they would have been, except the car was a hit.

The Complete Book of Pontiac GTO explores every iteration of the first car created specifically for baby boomers. With rare photography from the archives of Hot Rod and Motor Trend magazines, this book is the complete resource for fans of of the world’s first muscle car.

The author

Since 1983, Tom Glatch has contributed hundreds of stories and photographs to major collector, Corvette, Mustang, muscle car, and Mopar magazines. Tom grew up during the muscle car era, and his first car was a very quick 1970 Plymouth Duster 340. Tom and his wife Kelly have contributed photographs to books by other Motorbooks authors, as well as Motorbooks' Corvette calendars. When not pursuing old muscle cars, Tom works for a Fortune 500 corporation as a data and systems analyst and developer. He lives in southeastern Wisconsin.