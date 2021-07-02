Cool Recipes & Camping Hacks for VW Campers (Dave Richards)

Paperback, published in 2021, 128 pages, ISBN: 9781787117457

Combining his love of vintage Volkswagens and good food, Dave Richards has produced a book which will enable campers to improve their experience. Packed with nearly 120 recipes, tips and tales to make even the most devoted city dweller want to camp. There's advice on VW Campervan ownership, ways to make your camping easier and better, and a few tales which will simply make you laugh out loud. It's a book like no other, one minute a reference book, the next a great coffee table browser. Camping has finally become cool again! Recent events have brought a whole new selection of players to the camping game: people who've been holidaying abroad for years may have been forced to look closer to home. Their experiences might have been mixed, but for anyone who plans to continue camping and who may be looking for help and guidance, this volume provides valuable tips and many inspired ideas. Seasoned campers alike will also find some pearls of wisdom, interesting recipe ideas, and enjoy reading about the author's experiences.