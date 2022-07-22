Diesel's Engine: The Man and the Evolution of the World's Most Efficient Internal Combustion Motor

This is a reprint of Diesel's Engine, first published in 1993. The book is a fantastic resource for serious fans of engine evolution and a great read as well. If you are interested in how the combustion engine came to be, this book is a vital reading.

C. Lyle Cummins Jr. continues his series on the internal combustion engine's heritage in Diesel's Engine. This engaging book is a fascinating and comprehensive history of the diesel engine, written by the son of Cummins Engine Co. founder, Clessie Cummins.

Cummins is uniquely qualified to tell the diesel story. Raised in the family of America's automotive diesel pioneer, his career as a mechanical engineer includes the design, development and marketing of diesel engine retarders and fuel systems for which he was granted five US patents. He has received several notable awards for his writings on I-C engine history. Cummins has devoted over two decades exhaustively researching his subject in corporate and museum archives throughout Europe and the United States to provide this definitive history of the diesel.