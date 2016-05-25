Dodge Ramcharger & Trailduster full-size pick-ups (1974-1993) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

Description
Specific Information: Dodge Full-size Pick-ups Haynes Repair Manual for 1974 thru 1993 covering Ramcharger and Trailduster, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.
Exclusions:
Does not include information specific to diesel engines
Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 384
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 30040
ISBN: 9781563922022
Author: Haynes Staff
Description 1:
Pickup. D100, D150, D200, D250, D300, D350, D400, D450, RD200, W100, W150, W200, W250, W300, W350, Ramcharger, Trailduster
Description 2:
Petrol: 3.7L In-line 6-cyl (225ci), 3.9L V6 (239ci), 5.2L V8 (318ci), 5.9L V8 (360ci), 6.6L V8 (400ci), 7.2L V8 (440ci)
