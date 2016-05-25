Volvo 140 Series (1966-1974) Haynes Repair Manual (USA)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780856961298
UPC:
9780856961298
MPN:
97015
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$66.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

With a Haynes manual, you can do it yourself…from simple maintenance to basic repairs. Haynes writes every book based on a complete teardown of the vehicle. We learn the best ways to do a job and that makes it quicker, easier and cheaper for you. Our books have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can save big with Haynes!, --Step-by-step procedures, --Easy-to-follow photos, --Complete troubleshooting section, --Valuable short cuts, --Color spark plug diagnosis

Specific Information: Volvo 140 Series Haynes Repair Manual for 1966 thru 1974, PLEASE NOTE that this manual is intended for vehicles built to US specifications and do not cover diesel models unless specifically stated. Although it is useful when the products or systems are similar to those in other markets, there may still be significant differences, especially in areas concerned with safety and emission control.

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11
Pages: 256
Cover: Paperback
Published: Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Part Number: 97015
ISBN: 9780856961298
Author: Haynes Staff

Description 1:

Description 2:
Petrol: B18A 1.8L, B18B 1.8L, B20A 2.0L, B20B 2.0L, B20E 2.0L, B20F 2.0L

Description 3:

Description 4:

View AllClose

Related Products

Volvo 240 Series 1974 - 1993 Workshop Manual Volvo 240 Series 1974 - 1993 Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Volvo 240 Series 1974 - 1993 Workshop Manual

Haynes

$66.95
By: Haynes . Volvo 240 Series 1974 - 1993 Repair Manual covers: the models 1974 - 1993, Volvo 240 Series with petrol engines. Includes Volvo 240, 242, 244 & 245 models with petrol engines,...