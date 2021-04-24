Ducati Corse 2019 Official Yearbook (Ducati Review MotoGP and Superbike Official Yearbook)

SKU:
9788857241746
UPC:
9788857241746
MPN:
9788857241746
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Ducati Corse 2019 Official Yearbook
  • Ducati Corse 2019 Official Yearbook
$175.00
Description

The Ducati Corse Official Yearbook for the 2019 racing season - Ducati Review MotoGP and Superbike Official Yearbook

The most exciting moments of the 2019 racing season, as illustrated by the sport's top photographers and gathered together in this elegant collector’s yearbook, which is even richer than the previous editions and mirrors the prestige of a brand that has made MotoGP and Superbike history.

Every Ducati enthusiast will be delighted to relive the most passionate moments in this amazing racing season.

Language: Bilingual (English-Italian)
Year: 2020
Isbn: 885724174, 9788857241746

Dimensions: 29.5 x 29.5 cm
Pages: 208
Colour illustrations: 350

