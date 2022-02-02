Ducati Corse 2020 Official Yearbook (Ducati Review MotoGP and Superbike Official Yearbook)

Description

128 pages
Size: cm 30×30 cm
Color Ill.
Paper: matt patinated
Cover: Hardcover with dust jacket
Italian / English

Relive the most exciting moments of the 2020 season and the racing exploits of Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Scott Redding and Chaz Davies with the new edition of the Ducati Corse Official Yearbook. Race after race, the most spectacular images from tracks all over the world, results and extra content of the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships.

 

 

Additional Information

Author:
Various
Book Title:
Ducati Review MotoGP and Superbike Official Yearbook
Language:
English
