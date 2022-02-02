Description
Ducati Corse 2021 Official Yearbook
Relive the most exciting moments of the 2020 season and the racing exploits of Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin,Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi with the new edition of the Ducati Corse Official Yearbook.
Race after race, the most spectacular images from tracks all over the world, results and extra content of the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships.
208 pages
200 colour images
Format: cm 30×30
Hardcover with dust jacket
ISBN 9788877921901
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Book Title:
|
Ducati Corse 2021 Official Yearbook (Ducati Review MotoGP and Superbike Official Yearbook)
|
Language:
|
English