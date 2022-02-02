Ducati Corse 2021 Official Yearbook (Ducati Review MotoGP and Superbike Official Yearbook)

Ducati Corse 2021 Official Yearbook

Relive the most exciting moments of the 2020 season and the racing exploits of Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin,Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi with the new edition of the Ducati Corse Official Yearbook.

Race after race, the most spectacular images from tracks all over the world, results and extra content of the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships.

208 pages

200 colour images

Format: cm 30×30

Hardcover with dust jacket

ISBN 9788877921901