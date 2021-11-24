Factory-Original Land Rover Series I, 80-inch models - Originality Guide to Land Rover Series 1, 80 Inch Models (James Taylor)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781906133900
UPC:
9781906133900
MPN:
9781906133900
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$89.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Land Rover was a huge success for its makers right from the start in 1948, when it was introduced as a product to keep the Rover factories busy in the difficult economic times that followed the Second World War. Developed with a speed that was remarkable even for the relatively unsophisticated vehicles of those days, it was regularly updated in both major and minor ways over the next five years as improvements be\-came necessary or suggested themselves. It is the minutiae of those improvements – some intended to simplify build procedures and others to give the customers a better product – that lie at the heart of this book. For owners and enthusiasts who aim to restore an 80\-inch model to its original, ex\-factory specification, its pages aim to demystify the huge succession of changes that were made on the assembly lines, wherever possible not only recording what happened but also why. With the aid of Simon Clay’s photography of some superb examples of the marque, correct details are shown on both complete vehicles and on some under restoration to give the dedicated enthusiast the knowledge needed for an accurate and satisfying restoration. In this book, enthusiast and leading Land Rover historian James Taylor is your guide to the multiple changes in specification that affected the 80\-inch Land Rovers built between 1948 and 1953 and continue to excite debate among restorers today.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
James Taylor
Book Title:
Factory-Original Land Rover Series I, 80-inch models - Originality Guide to Land Rover Series 1, 80 Inch Models
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
160
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Land Rover Series 1 Restoration Land Rover Series 1 Restoration

Land Rover Series 1 Restoration

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Practical Classics . Our Series One Land Rover restoration is really a story in two parts, because it started off as a 'Rolling Rebuild' and ended up as a full scale 'Total...
Out of stock
Land Rover Series II and IIA Specification Guide Land Rover Series II and IIA Specification Guide Back

Land Rover Series II and IIA Specification Guide

Crowood

$89.95
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781847971609, Hardback, Published in 2010, 176 pages. The Series II (1958-61) and Series IIA (1961-71) Land Rovers defined the iconic shape of the vehicle that is still...
Land Rover Series III Specification Guide Land Rover Series III Specification Guide Back Cover
Add to Cart

Land Rover Series III Specification Guide

Crowood

$89.95
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781847973207, 160 pages, Hardback, Published in2012 With around 400 illustrations, this is the most wide-ranging book yet written on the Series III Land Rovers, and is...
Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor) (9781787112445)
Add to Cart

Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor)

Veloce Publishing

$55.50
hardcover book by james Taylor, ISBN: 9781787112445, published in 2018, 144 pages This book tells the story of the use of Land Rovers by the emergency services over a period of nearly 70 years...