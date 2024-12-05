Falcon Chronicles - Your Guide to EB, EF, EL & AU Falcon Race Cars

The Falcon is the most successful racetrack nameplate in the history of Ford in Australia and V8 Sleuth is proud to document the history of a range of these important cars in this exciting new title.

In V8 Sleuth’s ‘Falcon Chronicles’, award-winning journalist Aaron Noonan explores the history of every Falcon touring car and V8 Supercar to be built and raced in the period.

They outline the trials and tribulations of each car, ranging from the famous Falcons of Dick Johnson Racing and Glenn Seton Racing right through to the cars built by the small-budget privateer teams of the era.



From Bathurst 1000 winners to Australian Touring Car and V8 Supercar Champions, every car covering the EB, EF, EL and AU model range is included, featuring never-before-published, striking colour photos from the AN1 Images motorsport photo archive.



This 192-page hardcover publication is the ready-reference guide to each and every one of these cars, starting with the EB Falcon that first appeared in Australian touring car racing in late-1992.

It goes on to document the period racing history of the EF Falcon that debuted in 1995, the EL that first appeared in 1997 and the long-awaited AU Falcon that arrived in 1999.

There are 73 cars featured in chronological order in this collector’s edition book.

This engrossing and information-packed book includes cars built and raced by Dick Johnson Racing, Glenn Seton/Ford Tickford Racing, Stone Brothers Racing, Gibson and 00 Motorsport, Longhurst Racing, Allan Moffat Enterprises, Brad Jones Racing, Briggs Motorsport, Mark Larkham’s M-TEK, Paul Weel Racing, Prancing Horse Racing, CAT Racing, Toll Racing, Steve Ellery Racing, and Paragon Motorsport.

Privateer teams cars are also a significant feature of this book with cars from Colourscan Motorsport, Playscape Racing, Garry Willmington and plenty others all included.



This publication is a must-have for any Ford fan, the motorsport enthusiast with a love of the cars of the period, as well as the general fan of racing history.