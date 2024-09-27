Commodore Chronicles - Your Guide to VN, VP, VR & VS Commodore Race Cars (Aaron Noonan, Stefan Bartholomaeus)

The Commodore is the most successful racetrack nameplate in the history of Holden and V8 Sleuth is proud to document the history of a range of these important cars in this exciting new title.

In V8 Sleuth’s ‘Commodore Chronicles’, award-winning journalists Aaron Noonan and Stefan Bartholomaeus explore the history of every Commodore touring car and V8 Supercar to be built and raced in the period.

They outline the trials and tribulations of each car, ranging from the famous Commodores of the Holden Racing Team right through to the cars built by the small-budget privateer teams of the era.

From Bathurst 1000 winners to Australian Touring Car and V8 Supercar Champions, every car covering the VN, VP, VR and VS model range is included, featuring never-before-published, striking colour photos from the AN1 Images motorsport photo archive.

This 192-page hardcover publication is the ready-reference guide to each and every one of these cars, starting with the VN Group A Commodore – the last Group A Commodore – that debuted in 1991.

It goes on to document the period racing history of the winged VP Commodore that debuted in 1992, the VR Commodore that debuted in 1995 and the VS Commodore than made its debut in 1997.

There are 60 cars featured in chronological order in this collector’s edition book.

This engrossing and information-packed book includes cars built and raced by the Holden Racing Team, Perkins Engineering, Gibson Motorsport, Wayne Gardner Racing, Bob Forbes Racing, Advantage Racing and Pinnacle Motorsport.

Privateer teams cars are also a significant feature of this book with cars from the Lansvale Smash Repairs team and fellow privateers Terry Finnigan, Bob Jones, Neil Schembri, Ian Palmer, Malcolm Stenniken, Bob Pearson, Tim Slako, Bill O’Brien and Kevin Heffernan all featuring.

This publication is a must-have for any Holden fan, the motorsport enthusiast with a love of the cars of the period, as well as the general fan of racing history.