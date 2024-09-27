V8 Sleuth

Commodore Chronicles - Your Guide to VN, VP, VR & VS Commodore Race Cars (Aaron Noonan, Stefan Bartholomaeus)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781763527904
UPC:
9781763527904
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Commodore Chronicles - Your Guide to VN, VP, VR & VS Commodore Race Cars (Aaron Noonan, Stefan Bartholomaeus)
  • Commodore Chronicles - Your Guide to VN, VP, VR & VS Commodore Race Cars (Aaron Noonan, Stefan Bartholomaeus)
$69.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Commodore is the most successful racetrack nameplate in the history of Holden and V8 Sleuth is proud to document the history of a range of these important cars in this exciting new title.

In V8 Sleuth’s ‘Commodore Chronicles’, award-winning journalists Aaron Noonan and Stefan Bartholomaeus explore the history of every Commodore touring car and V8 Supercar to be built and raced in the period.

They outline the trials and tribulations of each car, ranging from the famous Commodores of the Holden Racing Team right through to the cars built by the small-budget privateer teams of the era.

From Bathurst 1000 winners to Australian Touring Car and V8 Supercar Champions, every car covering the VN, VP, VR and VS model range is included, featuring never-before-published, striking colour photos from the AN1 Images motorsport photo archive.

This 192-page hardcover publication is the ready-reference guide to each and every one of these cars, starting with the VN Group A Commodore – the last Group A Commodore – that debuted in 1991.

It goes on to document the period racing history of the winged VP Commodore that debuted in 1992, the VR Commodore that debuted in 1995 and the VS Commodore than made its debut in 1997.

There are 60 cars featured in chronological order in this collector’s edition book.

This engrossing and information-packed book includes cars built and raced by the Holden Racing Team, Perkins Engineering, Gibson Motorsport, Wayne Gardner Racing, Bob Forbes Racing, Advantage Racing and Pinnacle Motorsport.

Privateer teams cars are also a significant feature of this book with cars from the Lansvale Smash Repairs team and fellow privateers Terry Finnigan, Bob Jones, Neil Schembri, Ian Palmer, Malcolm Stenniken, Bob Pearson, Tim Slako, Bill O’Brien and Kevin Heffernan all featuring.

This publication is a must-have for any Holden fan, the motorsport enthusiast with a love of the cars of the period, as well as the general fan of racing history.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Commodore Chronicles - Your Guide to VN, VP, VR & VS Commodore Race Cars
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
191
Author:
Aaron Noonan, Stefan Bartholomaeu
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
20 Years of VN Commodore DVD - front 20 Years of VN Commodore DVD - back

20 Years of VN Commodore DVD

Chevron

$29.95
Chevron Media, Running Time - Approximately 4 Hours, PAL / Zone 4, 2013, Hosted by Luke West - ISBN: 9340601000834 Running order: 1991 Championship, 92 Championship, 1991 Bathurst The VN Commodore SS...
Out of stock
Ford At Bathurst - The Cars 1963 - 2018 (Aaron Noonan) Ford At Bathurst - The Cars 1963 - 2018 (Aaron Noonan)

Ford At Bathurst - The Cars 1963 - 2018 (Aaron Noonan)

V8 Sleuth

$119.95
This limited-edition 360 page hardcover book from V8 Sleuth's award-winning author Aaron Noonan features every Ford to ever compete in The Great Race For the first time, the ultimate photographic...
Out of stock
Holden Commodore Performance HandBook from VL - VP 1986 - 1993 Holden Commodore Performance HandBook from VL - VP 1986 - 1993

Holden Commodore Performance HandBook VL - VP(1986 - 1993)

Marque Publishing Company

$69.95
By: Eric Blair . Description The late 1980s and early 1990s were a golden era for high-performance Commodores. Hot Group A, HDT, HSV and TWR models roamed the streets and filled the imaginations of...