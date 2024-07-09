Amberley Books

Farina MG and Riley Saloons (Neil Cairns)

Description

Based on the BMC Morris Oxford body, the Farina and Riley MG saloons were successors to the successful MG Magnette ZA and ZB. Introduced in November 1958, the MKIII was a combination of different parts, including engine, gearbox and rear axle borrowed from the ZB model and based on an A55 floor pan. The standard cars were produced as four separate models: the Austin A55 MkII, Morris Oxford Series 5, Wolseley 15/60 and Riley 4. The cars were updated in January 1961. The MG Magnette Mk3 and Mk4, and the Riley 4/68 and 4/72 were the up-market versions.

In this fascinating book, MG expert Neil Cairns tells the full story of these rare cars that caused controversy when they were launched due to accusations of badge engineering. However, they proved in many ways to be ahead of their time, as badge-engineered cars became the norm. Although the Riley and Farina MG saloons were criticised for not having the performance and taut handling of the previous MG Magnette model, they form an important part of the history of MG as well as that of Morris, Austin and Riley.

