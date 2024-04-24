Porter Press International

Ferrari 166MM Uovo

Description

In the aftermath of the Second World War, dynamic Italian entrepreneur Gaetano Marzotto set about rebuilding his hugely successful business empire, a task in which he would be helped by the next generation of this influential family. Four of his sons, however, would also make a name for themselves in the world of motor racing – and, in the process, become important early customers of Enzo Ferrari.

Vittorio, Umberto, Giannino and Paolo Marzotto were young, stylish and well connected, and enjoyed a huge amount of success during the late 1940s and early 1950s. Giannino twice won the legendary Mille Miglia road race and was a great admirer of Ferrari’s V12 engines, but he was sure that the cars’ aerodynamics could be improved. That was what led him to create the unique Ferrari Uovo.

This new book from Porter Press International tells the full history of this remarkable car, from its creation and its time with Giannino Marzotto, to its American competition career, its restoration during the 1980s – and even how it came to be photographed with movie icon James Dean. Packed with superb photography, Uovo is the story of a unique and charismatic car that evokes an important period in Ferrari history and a long-lost era of road-racing. 

Additional Information

Book Title:
Ferrari 166MM Uovo
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
128
Author:
James Page
