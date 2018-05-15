Ferrari 312B The Racing Car That Changed the History of F1 DVD

"l believe Mauro Forghieri designed The most elegant Fl car ever built. He was arguably the best racing car designer of the time."

- Jacky Ickx



Ferrari 312B tells the story of men and motors, but most of all, passion. The passion that drove Italian ex-Fl racing driver, Paolo Barilla, to bring the Ferrari 312B back on track, 46 years after its debut, and race it once more on the Montecarlo circuit for the Historic Rally.

In order to do this, Barilla entrusted the car to the man who created it in 1970, designer and engineer Mauro Forghieri and his enthusiastic team of mechanics. The car was completely restored, piece by piece, with the utmost preparation for the big day.

Ferrari 312B is a tribute to a piece of Ferrari history, to a car that is a work of art, entirey handmade. It is a symbol of a revolution that changed the world of Fl forever.

SUBTITLES: ENGLISH HOH

SCREEN FORMAT: 1.78:1

REGION CODE: 2



