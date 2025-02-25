TeNeuves

Ferrari 330GT - From Scratch

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783961716876
UPC:
9783961716876
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$240.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Who? Beat Imwinkelried is the owner of the official Ferrari dealer B.I. Collection in Switzerland. He initiated the restoration of the Ferrari 330GT 2+2, which is documented in this book.

The Ferrari 330GT is one of the most beautiful sports cars of all time and was designed by the legendary Carrozzeria Pininfarina in the 1960s. The example shown has been restored by the B.I. Collection from the ground up and with the utmost care.

How? Ferrari 330GT - From Scratch presents the restoration process in impressive photography by Sven Germann: from the ‘naked’ bodywork to the gleaming finished result.

And what else? The book has been beautifully designed by Charles Blunier and features a high-quality dust jacket with deep embossing, a linen cover and a change of paper in the contents.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ferrari 330GT - From Scratch
Language:
English, German
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
192
Author:
Beat Imwinkelried, Sven Germann & Charles Blunier
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Ferrari - From Inside and Outside
Add to Cart

Ferrari - From Inside and Outside

ACC ART BOOKS

$150.00
Ferrari is the beating heart of the global sporting phenomenon that is Formula 1. Its founder, Enzo Ferrari, was born on the racetrack as a competition driver before he became a creator of mythical...
Ferrari Men From Maranello (Biography) Ferrari Men From Maranello (Biography)
Add to Cart

Ferrari Men From Maranello

Haynes

$175.00
By: Anthony Pritchard . The Biographical A - Z of All Significant Ferrari Racing Drivers Engineers and Team Managers Informative, descriptive, analytical, comprehensive and sometimes scurrilous, this...
On Sale
Ferrari: Stories from Those Who Lived the Legend
Add to Cart

Ferrari - Stories from Those Who Lived the Legend

Motorbooks

Now: $120.00
Was: $159.99
By: John Lamm . 2nd hand book in excellent condition Book Description No other cars embody automotive passion better than those produced by Ferrari. From the record-setting Formula One race cars...