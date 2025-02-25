Who? Beat Imwinkelried is the owner of the official Ferrari dealer B.I. Collection in Switzerland. He initiated the restoration of the Ferrari 330GT 2+2, which is documented in this book.

The Ferrari 330GT is one of the most beautiful sports cars of all time and was designed by the legendary Carrozzeria Pininfarina in the 1960s. The example shown has been restored by the B.I. Collection from the ground up and with the utmost care.

How? Ferrari 330GT - From Scratch presents the restoration process in impressive photography by Sven Germann: from the ‘naked’ bodywork to the gleaming finished result.

And what else? The book has been beautifully designed by Charles Blunier and features a high-quality dust jacket with deep embossing, a linen cover and a change of paper in the contents.