Ferrari - From Inside and Outside

Description

Ferrari is the beating heart of the global sporting phenomenon that is Formula 1. Its founder, Enzo Ferrari, was born on the racetrack as a competition driver before he became a creator of mythical road cars. No other team can inspire the passion or match the stories of triumph and tragedy.

Rainer Schlegelmilch and Ercole Colombo are two of Formula 1’s most legendary photographers. They covered the sport from the 1960s onwards, with amazing access inside the Scuderia. Here, for the first time, they come together to pay tribute to Formula 1’s most iconic team.

Ferrari: From Inside and Outside features contributions from iconic figures including Piero Ferrari, Luca di Montezemolo, Stefano Domenicali, Jean Todt and legendary designer Mauro Forghieri. The book is edited by internationally celebrated Formula 1 commentator and Michael Schumacher’s biographer, James Allen.

Book Title:
Ferrari - From Inside and Outside
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
300
Author:
James Allen, Rainer Schlegelmilch, Ercole Colombo
