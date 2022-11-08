Ferrari F40 (Supercars)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879118651
UPC:
9788879118651
MPN:
9788879118651
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

A must, an “exaggerated” Ferrari, a remarkably impressive car still today, more than 30 years on from its launch. The Ferrari F40 caused a sensation when it first saw the light of day in 1987 thanks to its uncompromising lines and a formidable mechanical specification, most of which left in plain sight and promising unrivalled performance. The car emanated immense appeal from every side. The last of the Prancing Horse’s GT cars “approved” by Enzo Ferrari is the protagonist of this book by Gaetano Derosa, a book that starts from a long way out, analysing the “forebears” of the F40: from the 250 LM of 1963 to the 308 “Millechiodi” of 1978, to the 288 GTO of 1984 and the GTO Evoluzione of 1986. The technical and stylistic evolution of the F40 is also recounted by the figures responsible for this thoroughbred Ferrari: from Leonardo Fioravanti, in his dual role as designer and at the time vice-chairman of the Maranello firm to Nicola Materazzi who defined the monstrous eight-cylinder engine that powered the car and through to Piero Ferrari himself one of the great supporters of the F40 Le Mans project. It is no coincidence that the book concludes with an exhaustive chapter dedicated to the F40 in racing, from the GT and single-marque championships to the return to the Le Mans 24 Hours.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ferrari F40 (Supercars)
Language:
English, Italian
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
168
Author:
1Gaetano Derosa
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Ferrari F430 Supercar Ferrari F430 Supercar

Ferrari F430 Supercar (Automobilia)

Automobilia

$250.00
By: Bruno Alfieri .   Other Details Publisher Code: 8879601997 ISBN 10: 8879601997 ISBN 13:   Published: 2005 Dimensions:   Pages: 87 I
Out of stock
Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari Back Cover

Ferrari Dino - The V6 Ferrari

Veloce Publishing

MSRP: $99.95
$81.95
Although not the fastest or the most powerful Ferrari, the beautiful lines of the Dino have inspired generations of enthusiasts. This book covers the full story of the Dino, from Pininfarina concept...
Out of stock
Ferrari Testarossa (Supercars) ( 9780831732110)

Ferrari Testarossa (Supercars)

$39.95
Author: Mark Hughes, Hardbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9780831732110, 1st Edition, 1988 - Second-Hand book in good order ! Over the whole spectrum of automotive history, no car manufacturer has drawn more...
Out of stock
Enzo Ferrari Supercar (Automobilia) ( 9788879601436) -

Enzo Ferrari Supercar (Automobilia)

Automobilia

$129.95
Authors: Bruno Alfieri, Maria Grazia Gargioni, Lorenzo Ramaciotti and Vittorio Sabadin, Harcover, 47 Pages, ISBN: 9788879601436, 1st Edition, 2003 - Italian - English  - French Text The latest...
Ferrari F40 (Keith Bluemel)
Add to Cart

Ferrari F40 (Keith Bluemel)

$240.00
A comprehensive look at one of Ferraris greatest and most revered cars, the F40 The Ferrari F40 wowed the motoring world when first unveiled in June 1987. The model took its name from the ‘F’ of...