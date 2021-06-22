Ferrari Formula 1 Car by Car - Every Race Car Since 1950 (Stuart Codling)

Hardcover, Published in 2021, Hardcover, 224 pages

Ferrari Formula 1 Car by Car presents all of Ferrari’s F1 cars in chronological order, featuring an overview of each car’s significant features, technical specifications, and its competition record accompanied by historic and contemporary images. Published to coincide with the 70th anniversary of F1 and Ferrari's participation in it, the book wraps up with a full competition record for all of the cars.

Ferrari has been a top Formula 1 competitor since the series’ inception in 1950. From its first dedicated racer, the 125, through the transition to rear-engine cars to today’s technological powerhouses, Ferrari has never rested on it laurels. The longest running team in F1, Ferrari has a record 16 constructor’s titles. Its cars have been driven by some of the greatest racers of all time including Michael Schumacher, Gilles Villeneuve, Phil Hill, Niki Lauda, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, and more.